Tata Power achieves milestone of more than 1000 EV charging stations across India

Tata Power, one of the country’s largest private-sector integrated companies, now has a network of more than 1000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, achieving a major milestone in India’s journey towards green mobility.

This network of 1000 public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for Tata Power’s customers across Offices, Malls, Hotels, Retail Outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range-anxiety. In addition, there are close to 10,000 home EV charging points, which make EV charging super-convenient for the vehicle owners. Tata Power EZ Chargers ecosystem covers the entire value chain of Public chargers, Captive chargers, Bus/ Fleet chargers and Home chargers.

Starting with the first chargers being installed in Mumbai, Tata Power EV charging points are now present in nearly 180 cities and in multiple State and National highways under various business models and market segments. The Company is planning to have a base of 10,000 Charging Stations as also to enable whole stretches of highways into e-highways across the length and breadth of the country.

“We have started the first of our many milestones towards enabling the EV revolution in the country through successful deployment of over 1000 EV charging points in public domain. This makes Tata Power the country’s largest EV charging solutions provider. Our innovative and collaborative approach has made a significant impact in developing this ecosystem and encouraging EV adoption in the country. We remain committed to playing a key role along with other stakeholders in achieving the national goal of transition to green mobility,” said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Tata Power has collaborated with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to roll out EV charging infrastructure and aims to expand its presence further in many cities of India. It has partnered with Tata Motors Limited, MG Motors India Limited, Jaguar Land Rover, TVS & more, for developing EV charging infrastructure for their customers and dealers. The partnerships with multiple state transport utilities facilitate e-bus charging, furthering the cause of green public transport. Tata Power also actively collaborates with IOCL, HPCL, IGL, MGL and multiple State Governments for developing EV Charging Infrastructure (EVCI).

With the increase in Electric Vehicle adoption, the company has also expanded footprint into the electric 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler charging market. Earlier this month, Tata Power and TVS Motor Company, one of the leading manufacturers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, signed on a strategic partnership to drive the comprehensive implementation of EVCI across India and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations. The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India.

Some of the recent announcements by the Company include those with HPCL to provide end to end EV charging stations at their retail outlets and with the Lodha Group for stations in its commercial and residential projects in Mumbai.

In July 2021, Tata Power and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Oil & Gas Public Sector undertaking, joined hands to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL’s retail outlets (petrol pumps) in multiple cities and major highways across the country. Similarly, the Company has a tie-up with Lodha Group, one of the largest real estate developers, to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

Tata Power has also developed a robust software platform for customers of EV charging and has released a mobile-based application (Tata Power EZCharge) to give its consumers a simple and easy charging experience. The app helps in locating EV charging stations, charging EVs, and making bill payments online, making it one of its kind.

In line with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), Tata Power has furthered its vision for a sustainable tomorrow with its commitment to achieving Carbon Neutrality before 2050. The Company is increasing its efforts in this direction with its commitment to set emission reduction targets in line with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:39 PM IST