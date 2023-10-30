Tata Motors Wins Arbitration Case Against West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation | Representative Image

Tata Motors Limited (TML) on Monday said the company has won the long-standing arbitration proceedings against the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC). The dispute centered around TML's claim for compensation from WBIDC, related to the loss of capital investments incurred in connection with its automobile manufacturing facility in Singur, West Bengal.

A three-member Arbitral Tribunal has rendered a unanimous award, bringing this protracted legal battle to a close. The award, dated October 30, 2023, overwhelmingly favored TML, recognizing the company's entitlement to recover a substantial sum from WBIDC.

Key Highlights:

Compensation Award: TML has been granted the right to recover a significant sum of Rs. 765.78 crore from WBIDC. This compensation is attributed to the loss of capital investments and various other aspects related to the Singur facility.

Interest on Compensation: WBIDC has been ordered to pay interest on the awarded compensation, calculated at a rate of 11 percent per annum, accruing from September 1, 2016, until the date of actual recovery.

Cost of Proceedings: In addition to the compensation, TML has been granted an additional sum of Rs. 1 crore to cover the costs incurred during the arbitration proceedings.

With the conclusion of these arbitral proceedings, both Tata Motors and the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited have received a final resolution, bringing an end to this complex and contentious legal battle.