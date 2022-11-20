Tata Motors to replace Dr Reddy's Lab in Sensex index from December 19

Tata Motors to replace Dr Reddy's Lab in Sensex from December 19 | File

Stock exchange BSE on Friday announced that auto major Tata Motors will replace pharma stock Dr Reddy's Laboratories in Sensex from December 19.

The reshuffle is part of the periodic reshuffle done in Sensex that includes some of India's highly valued companies. This rejig happens twice a year in June and December and is based on float-adjusted market cap weighted methodology.

The Asian index run by the BSE and S&P Dow Jones also announced that there would be a reshuffle in the BSE 100 index. This will lead to the farewell of Adani Total Gas and HPCL, while adding Adani Power and IHCL will be making it into the index.

There will also be changes in the Sensex Next 50 index, which has India's next 50 largest and liquid stocks after those in the Sensex 50 as Andani Power and IHCL will be entering while Adani Total Gas and HPCL will be making an exit.

There will be no changes in the S&P BSE Sensex 50 and S&P BSE Bankex indices.

Tata Motos to delist from NYSE

Tata Motors earlier this month announced that it will delist its American Depositary Receipts and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from January next year and terminate its American Depository Share program, about 18 years after they had initially started trading. The company in an exchange filing said that after delisting from the NYSE, it would focus on trading its equity shares on the BSE and NSE.

Sensex

Sensex is designed to measure the performance of the 30 largest, most liquid, and financially sound companies across different key sectors that are listed on the BSE. It was launched on January 1, 1989, and covers more than 40 per cent of the total market cap of the listed companies on the BSE. The top 10 Sensex constituents include Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, ITC, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and L&T.