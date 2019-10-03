Tata Motors to launch Nexon electric model in Q4 FY20

MUMBAI: Tata Motors Ltd will foray into the electric vehicle segment for individual customers with the launch of Nexon EV in the last quarter of the current financial year, the company said in a release on Thursday.

The vehicle will be powered by Ziptron technology and is expected to be priced between 1.5-1.7 mln rupees, the company said.

Tata Motors recently launched its new Ziptron technology to power electric cars going ahead. According to the company, the new electric power train will improve the range of cars, and fast charging capability of the lithium-ion battery, which will be dustproof and waterproof.

At 1333 IST, shares of Tata Motors were at 121.70 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, up 5.7%.