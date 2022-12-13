Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2% from January 2023

Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by 2% from January 2023 | Tata Motors

Tata Motors, in an exchange filing, announced that it will be increasing the prices of its commercial vehicles by 2 per cent from January next year.

The price increase will vary depending on the models and variants of the car, but it will be applicable across all the ranges of commercial vehicles.

The increase is due to a steep rise in overall input costs.

Earlier this month, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director Passenger Vehicles and Electric Vehicles, Tata Motors, while speaking to PTI, said that the battery prices have gone up and new regulations have also impacted the EV side.

Maruti Suzuki had also announced an increase in vehicle prices from January.

Tata Motors sells a range of models like the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in the domestic market. It leads the electric vehicle segment with products like the Tiago EV and Nexon EV.

Emission standards

From April 1, 2023, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

In a scenario wherein the emissions exceed the parameters, the device will indicate through warning lights that the vehicle should be submitted for service.

Additionally, in order to control the level of fuel burnt, the vehicles will also carry programmed fuel injectors, which would control the timing and amount of fuel injected into the petrol engine.

Even the semiconductors used by the vehicle will have to be upgraded to monitor throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, the temperature of the engine, and the contents of the emissions from the exhaust (particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, CO2, Sulphur), etc.

With Inputs from PTI