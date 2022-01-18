Tata Motors to increase passenger vehicle rates by 0.9% from tomorrow

Tata Motors stated that it will increase prices of passenger vehicles by an average 0.9 per cent with effect from January 19, 2022 due to a steep rise in input costs.

"Effective January 19, 2022, an average increase of 0.9 per cent will be implemented, depending on the variant and model," Tata Motors said.

The company also taken a reduction of upto Rs 10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers, it said. The hike in prices will not impact on bookings done till January 18.

"The steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike," the company said.

