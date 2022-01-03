Tata Motors shares up nearly 4%; after passenger vehicle sales soar 50% in December 2021

Shares of Tata Motors on Monday gained nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a 50 per cent jump in total passenger vehicle sales in December 2021.

The stock jumped 3.59 per cent to Rs 499.70 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 3.60 per cent to Rs 499.80.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Saturday reported a 50 per cent jump in total passenger vehicle sales to 35,299 units in December 2021.

The company had sold a total of 23,545 units in the same month a year ago, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

In the third quarter ended December 2021, the company said its total passenger vehicle sales stood at 99,002 units as compared with 68,806 units sold the same period in the previous year, up 44 per cent.

''Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis,'' Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:56 AM IST