Tata Motors posts Rs 1,451 cr loss for Oct-Dec dragged by impact of semiconductor shortage

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,451.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, dragged down by the impact of semiconductor shortage on its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The company said that the consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 72,229.29 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 75,653.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

JLR posted pre-tax loss of 9 million pounds in the quarter, while revenue was down 21.1 per cent at 4.7 billion pounds, Tata Motors said.

JLR sales remain constrained by chip shortages with retail sales of 80,126 vehicles, down 37.6 per cent as compared to the third quarter of FY21, it added.

''Whilst semiconductor supplies have continued to constrain sales this quarter, we continue to see very strong demand for our products underlining the desirability of our vehicles,'' JLR Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bolloré said.

