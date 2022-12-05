Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover 2.6% clocks rise in sales in UK market

JLR

Recession risk in Europe and a shortage of microchips had hit Jaguar Land Rover's volumes last month. But the Tata Motors-owned carmaker in the UK, has shifted gears to post a 2.6 per cent rise in sales in November, compared to the same period last year. The figures were reflected in the data from the UK's trade body for motor manufacturers.

Land Rover posted a solid 25.8 per cent rise in sales with 3,468 units in November, but Jaguar's sales dipped by almost 50 per cent to 736 cars as compared to 1,340 for the same period last year.

Now Land Rover enjoys a 2.43 per cent market share, up from 2.38 per cent last year, and Jaguar's share in the UK market tumbled to 0.52%.

The surge came with a 23.5 per cent rise in registration of new cars on a yearly basis, as they hit 142,889 units in November. Automobile sales have also been rising in the country for four straight months now, although they are yet to hit pre-pandemic levels.