Tata Motors' now-deleted tweet sparks rumours of Tesla tie-up

However, the clarification has not satisfied all the enthusiastic social media users who continue to believe that the first tweet was just a Freudian slip from a Tata employee.

It is worth mentioning that the rumours of a Tata-Tesla are not new and have been circulated for a while. Tata has already entered the EV market and hopes to expand its base as Indians move further towards electric mobility.

Even before Tesla announced an official plan, Tata Motors denied tying up with the company for its India foray.

"Tata Motors has not taken any decision regarding a strategic partner for its PV business and categorically denies any and all rumours suggesting the same," the company said in a regulatory statement.

Tesla, on the other hand, has registered itself in Bengaluru a few days ago, as it launches an ambitious plan to capture the Indian EV market.

According to a regulatory filing, the firm has registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore.