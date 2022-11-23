e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Motors launches Tigor.ev with range of 315 km

Tata Motors launches Tigor.ev with range of 315 km

Tigor.ev comes with additions like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology-Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS, and a tyre puncture repair kit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Tata Motors Tigor.ev | Image Source: Wikipedia
Follow us on

Tata Motors, on November 23, introduced the new Tigor.ev sedan, which keeps to its "New Forever" design philosophy and has an increased range of 315 km (ARAI approved).

With additions like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology-Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS, and a tyre puncture repair kit, which will be provided as standard across the range, it also offers customers a more technologically advanced experience, the company said.

Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 427.75, up Rs 3.10, or 0.73 percent.

Read Also
Ashok Leyland eyeing to launch Dost with LHD option in Middle East, African markets
article-image

The new version builds on the success of the earlier Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and government departments, Tata Motors' Head-Sales Electric Vehicle Business, Ashesh Dhar, was quoted in a statement.

The first generation Tigor EV made its way out of Tata Motor’s plant in Gujarat few years ago. As part of its deal with the Indian government-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), Tata was expected to supply 10,000 electric sedans to the government enterprise.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nifty at 18267 and Sensex up by 91.62 points; Indices end unchanged amidst instability

Nifty at 18267 and Sensex up by 91.62 points; Indices end unchanged amidst instability

WATCH VIDEO: Workers at biggest iPhone factory clash with Chinese riot police over food, bonuses

WATCH VIDEO: Workers at biggest iPhone factory clash with Chinese riot police over food, bonuses

India-Australia trade deal estimated to create 10 lakh jobs: Piyush Goyal

India-Australia trade deal estimated to create 10 lakh jobs: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai accounted for 65% of office space leased in India for October

Mumbai accounted for 65% of office space leased in India for October

Tech layoffs: Labour ministry summons Amazon over sackings in India

Tech layoffs: Labour ministry summons Amazon over sackings in India