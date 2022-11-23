Tata Motors launches Tigor.ev with range of 315 km

Tata Motors Tigor.ev | Image Source: Wikipedia

Tata Motors, on November 23, introduced the new Tigor.ev sedan, which keeps to its "New Forever" design philosophy and has an increased range of 315 km (ARAI approved).

With additions like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology-Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS, and a tyre puncture repair kit, which will be provided as standard across the range, it also offers customers a more technologically advanced experience, the company said.

Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 427.75, up Rs 3.10, or 0.73 percent.

The new version builds on the success of the earlier Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and government departments, Tata Motors' Head-Sales Electric Vehicle Business, Ashesh Dhar, was quoted in a statement.

The first generation Tigor EV made its way out of Tata Motor’s plant in Gujarat few years ago. As part of its deal with the Indian government-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), Tata was expected to supply 10,000 electric sedans to the government enterprise.