Tata Motors launches Founders Edition: What is in it for Tata Group employees?

Tata Motors, which was founded in the year 1945, has completed its 75 years in India. To commemorate this journey, Tata Motors has launched a special 'Founders Edition'. This edition can only be purchased by Tata Group employees.

According to a report , 'Founders Edition' will be available in existing models of Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier.

What will be special about buying these models?

Every ‘Founders Edition’ car will come with a special badge bearing JRD Tata's signature.

These cars will have four insignias — one on the front fender above the wheel, one on the C-pillar, one on the tailgate, and the last one the dashboard.

All five models will come with a new logo with a blue background — which is the brand's signature colour.

The group employees buying the cars will also get a postcard from the 'Founders Edition' that depicts the brand's journey along with a photo frame.

The main features of the car will remain unchanged.

Journey of Tata Motors

Founded in 1945, Tata Motors started as a locomotive manufacturer.

In 1954, Tata Group entered the commercial vehicle sector with a joint venture with Daimler-Benz of Germany.

After years of experience in commercial vehicles, the company ventured into the passenger vehicle category in 1991. Its first passenger vehicle was Tata Sierra, a sport utility vehicle based on the Tata Mobile platform. Then, it launched the Tata Estate (1992), the Tata Sumo (1994) and the Tata Safari (1998).

In 2004, Tata Motors acquired Daewoo's South Korea-based truck manufacturing unit, Daewoo Commercial Vehicles Company, later renamed Tata Daewoo.

In 2005, Tata Motors acquired a controlling stake in the Spanish bus and coach manufacturer Hispano Carrocera.