Tata Motors launch India's first toughroader CNG Tata Tiago NRG | Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the introduction of its newest addition to the iCNG family with the Tiago NRG iCNG. Tiago NRG received a very positive response from the masses as an established toughroader with its SUV inspired design and offroading capabilities. Thanks to the outstanding response for Tiago NRG in last 1 year, the Company is extending the NRG portfolio by launching it with an iCNG Technology.

Tiago NRG iCNG is India’s First Toughroader CNG with a high ground clearance of 177 mm and retuned suspension. The vehicle will be vailable in four colours – Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey. Tiago NRG iCNG will come in two trim options and will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today.

Pricing

The XT NRG iCNG is priced at Rs 7,39,900, while the Tiago NRG iCNG is priced at Rs 7,79,900.

Features

Tthe iCNG technology by Tata Motors was introduced in 2022 and witnessed an impressive response from customers. The Tiago NRG iCNG comes with the new ‘iCNG’ badging in the exteriors and is equipped with SUV design elements like armoured front cladding, infinity black roof with roof rails, a muscular tailgate, satin skid plate, squircle wheel arches, and 14” Hyperstyle wheels.

The Tiago consist of petrol, iCNG, and electric powertrains which is an integral part of Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ range. Launched in 2016, Tata Motors has witnessed significant success with the Tiago and has sold Over 4.4 Lakh units since its launch.

Commenting on NRG iCNG’s distinctive design and capabilities, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience.”

“We are confident that the NRG iCNG will uplift the existing flair of the Tiago NRG and will make it an even more compelling package. It will be India’s first Urban Toughroader CNG that is built for those who want to live life differently. Furthermore, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors has proven its efficiency and ease of use in our Tiago and Tigor lineup and with the Tiago NRG iCNG, we are furthering its superiority to our large customer base,” he added.