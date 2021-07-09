Tata Motors inks pact with IndusInd Bank to offer low cost EMI loans for passenger vehicles

Tata Motors on Friday said it has rolled out finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers in collaboration with IndusInd Bank.

As part of the partnership, the auto major will provide a 'Step Up' scheme under which customers can choose and buy from its range of passenger cars in the country, with a special low EMI option scheme for the first 3-6 months.

"The recent COVID-19 upsurge has impacted everyone, and to help our passenger car family in these challenging moments, we are delighted to be partnering with IndusInd Bank to roll out special finance schemes," said Ramesh Dorairajan, Head Network Management and Trade Finance, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit at Tata Motors.

The move is in alignment with the company's constant effort to fast track the availability of safe personal mobility solutions to individuals and families at pocket-friendly rates, he added.