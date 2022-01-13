Tata Motors global wholesales rise 2% to 2,85,445 units in Q3

Tata Motors registered a 2 per cent year-on-year increase at 2,85,445 units in group global wholesales, Jaguar Land Rover, for the third quarter of FY22.

Tata Motors said that global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range were at 1,02,772 units in Q3 FY22, up by 14 per cent.

For all passenger vehicles, the global wholesales in Q3 FY22 stood at 1,82,673 units.

Jaguar wholesales in the third quarter were at 13,518 units, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were at 69,592 units, the company added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:57 PM IST