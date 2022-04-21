Tata Motors Finance receives MSME Banking Excellence Award for implementing COVID-19 govt schemes

Tata Motors Finance, one of India's leading NBFCs, and a pioneer in the vehicle financing industry, has been conferred as winner of the MSME Banking Excellence Award, 2021 by Chamber of Indian Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) in the category of 'Best NBFC for implementing COVID-19 related government schemes'.

The coveted award was presented by Hon'ble Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Hon'ble Minister of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Tatu Rane to Rohit Tiku, Chief Risk Officer, Tata Motors Finance at a ceremony held on 20th April 2022 in New Delhi.

That's not all. In addition, the brand also bagged 'Runner Up' award in categories of 'Best NBFC for promoting social schemes' and 'Best Branding NBFC'. Considered to be one of the most coveted awards in the sector, CIMSME's MSME Banking Excellence Award recognizes the remarkable work done by Banks and NBFCs in supporting and rejuvenating the MSME sector.

Winners of the award undergo a rigorous evaluation process and scrutiny on parameters like work done in aiding MSMEs, stakeholder engagement, strategy, execution, and impact, as well as support extended to MSMEs during COVID-19 time.

The methodology for evaluation includes assessment of responses to questionnaires, interactions with management team, analysis by the knowledge partner and the jury. The award jury was chaired by Hon'ble Justice (Retired) Deepak Verma, Supreme Court of India.

Speaking on the recognition, Rohit Tiku, Chief Risk Officer, Tata Motors Finance shared, "It is indeed an honour that Tata Motors Finance has been bestowed with the MSME Banking Excellence Award at this prestigious forum. We recognise that availability of financial assistance, particularly during difficult times is at the core of ensuring social equity and improving quality of life. Customer centricity, therefore, is at the DNA of Tata Motors Finance's corporate philosophy. As a leading vehicle financier, we aim to create capabilities among people to take advantage of emerging economic opportunities. Staying true to our credo of 'Nation building through money lending', we have helped create over 1.5 million entrepreneurs, taking forward the dream of a self-reliant India. We are committed to playing a vital role in fuelling inclusive growth and implementing innovative practises, programmes, and projects to support MSMEs, encouraging their entrepreneurial spirit." Salient Features

Tata Motors Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) consist of 60-70 per cent funding to MSME customers with average ticket size of Rs 10 lacs. Starting FY 2021-22, 85 per cent of the brand's disbursements i.e., Rs 1500 Crores per month are allocated to MSME segments, under the new MSME guidelines.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:44 PM IST