Tata Motors expects growth momentum to continue in 2022 as it ramps up production

Tata Motors expects its growth momentum to continue this year as well as anticipates supply side issues to improve, helping it roll out more units to cater to the enhanced demand, according to reports.

The company saw its total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealerships surged by 44 per cent to 99,002 units in third quarter (October-December 2021).

''We believe so, because every model in our portfolio, we have now seven products and each model has contributed to this growth,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

Chandra stated that there have been supply side issues which have not allowed us to unleash the demand potential.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:03 PM IST