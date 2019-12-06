Tata Motors arm JLR’s Nov UK sales fall 9%

Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd's subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales in the UK fell 9% on year in to 8,199 units in November, according to data from the UK-based Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Sales of Jaguar models fell 10.4% on year to 2,434 units, while those of Land Rover fell 9.1% to 5,765 units Jaguar Land Rover has been grappling with muted demand in the UK due to uncertainty over the country's exit from the European Union, issues regarding emission norms, and other technological advancements.

In October, too, JLR's UK sales fell 18.7% on year. Sales in Europe fell nearly 8%, while those in North America were flat. Today, shares of Tata Motors ended nearly 2% lower at 166.10 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.