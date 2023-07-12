 Tata Motors Allots 3,71,200 Ordinary Shares To Employees As Stock Option
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Tata Motors Allots 3,71,200 Ordinary Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Representative Image

Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday announced the allotment of 3,71,200 Ordinary Shares to employees as stock option under the Tata Motors Limited Employees Stock Option Scheme 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The ordinary shares will be allotted with the face value of ₹2 each under the Scheme to the eligible employees pursuant to exercise of stock options at an exercise price of ₹345 per share.

With this allotment, the paid-up Ordinary share capital of the Company stands increased from ₹6,64,34,58,669 divided into 3,32,14,90,582 Ordinary Shares of ₹2 each to ₹6,64,42,01,069 divided into 3,32,18,61,782 Ordinary Shares of ₹2 each.

Tata Motors shares

The shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹620.05, down by 1.34 percent.

