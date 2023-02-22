e-Paper Get App
Tata Motors allots 23,260 shares to employees who exercised stock options

The issue increased its paid up share capital to ₹664,31,66,155.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
File/ Representative image
According to a regulatory filing, Tata Motors has allotted 23,260 shares for a face value of Rs 2 per unit, to employees who exercised stock options.

The stocks released at an exercise price of Rs 345 per share, have increased its paid up share capital to ₹664,31,66,155.

