Tata Motors allots 23,260 shares to employees who exercised stock options

File/ Representative image

According to a regulatory filing, Tata Motors has allotted 23,260 shares for a face value of Rs 2 per unit, to employees who exercised stock options.

The stocks released at an exercise price of Rs 345 per share, have increased its paid up share capital to ₹664,31,66,155.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)