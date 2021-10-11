Tata Motors accelerates BEST’s green mobility journey; completes electrification of Worli depot

Tata Motors has announced the successful installation of the complete vehicle charging infrastructure at the Worli BEST depot.

Worli depot is the fourth BEST depot to be electrified, after Backbay, Malvani and Shivaji Nagar depots, enabling wider reach of the electric buses in the city of Mumbai.

Tata Motors has been delivering the electric buses to BEST as per schedule.

The inauguration of the Worli depot was held in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra, Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Ashish Chemburkar, Chairman, BEST Undertaking committee, Lokesh Chandra, IAS, General Manager, BEST Undertaking, along with delegates from Government of Maharashtra, BEST and Tata Motors.

Lokesh Chandra, IAS, General Manager, BEST Undertaking, said, "The electrification of the fourth depot in Mumbai will enable wider reach of the environment-friendly electric buses and also enable newer routes for the benefit of the passengers. BEST stays committed to the electrification of its fleet and is pleased to be associated with Tata Motors in the feat."

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are happy to announce the completion of the installation of the complete vehicle charging infrastructure at the Worli BEST depot in association with Tata Power under the unique ‘One Tata’ initiative.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:56 PM IST