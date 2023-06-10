Tata Motor (Singapore) To Acquire 25% Stake In Swiss E-Mobility Group | Representative Image

TVS Motor Company Limited’s subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has agreed to acquire an additional 25% stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG (“SEMG”), Switzerland by way of purchase of shares from the existing shareholders, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

SEMG is currently a subsidiary of TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd and the Company and consequent to the additional acquisition, SEMG will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd and also the Company.





