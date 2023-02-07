Tata, MG dragged back as EV sales drop by 10% in India

From a futuristic, eco-friendly vehicle identified through high-end brands such as Tesla, EVs have become increasingly common on Indian roads. With Tata leading the way, electric vehicles clocked a 2000 per cent rise in sales from 2019 to 2022. But, while e-car sales were expected to zoom ahead in 2024, the numbers dropped in the first month of the year by more than 10 per cent.

Tata Motors, being the top e-car seller in India with models such as Nexon and Tigor, took a 17 per cent hit to its sales. It was followed by Morris Garage, which clocked a drop of more than 12 per cent in January 2023. Both brands are competing for the affordable EV market, with MG's two-door model being touted as India's cheapest car.

At the same time, players such as BYD and BMW sold more units in January 2023, compared to December 2022.

Apart from passenger vehicles, the sales of electric three-wheelers, also dropped by 3 per cent, while e-scooters and electric bikes saw a marginal rise in sales.

