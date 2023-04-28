Tata Metaliks recommends a dividend of Rs 5 | LinkedIn

The board of Directors of Tata Metaliks on Friday recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The dividend is 50 per cent of the share value of Rs 10.

The dividend recommended will be allocated post the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

Tata Metaliks results

Tata Metaliks on Friday reported a jump in total income to Rs 929.66 crore and the net profit up at Rs 55.56 crore.

Tata Metaliks shares

The shares of Tata Metaliks on Friday at 2:19 pm IST were at Rs 781.95, up by 1.09 per cent.