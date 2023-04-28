 Tata Metaliks recommends a dividend of Rs 5
The dividend recommended will be allocated post the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
The board of Directors of Tata Metaliks on Friday recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The dividend is 50 per cent of the share value of Rs 10.

Tata Metaliks results

Tata Metaliks on Friday reported a jump in total income to Rs 929.66 crore and the net profit up at Rs 55.56 crore.

Tata Metaliks shares

The shares of Tata Metaliks on Friday at 2:19 pm IST were at Rs 781.95, up by 1.09 per cent.

