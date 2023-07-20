Tata Metaliks Makes Changes In Directorate

The board of directors made changes in the directorate post the completion of the Annual General Meeting, the company announced the said changes through an exchange filing.

Amit Ghosh ceased to be an independent director and a member of the board of the company on July 19 after he completed his second term as an independent director. Ghosh was inducted on the board of the company on January 24, 2017.

Appointment of Ravindra Pandey

The board of directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on Wednesday approved the appointment of Ravindra Pandey as the Additional Director from July 20, 2023 to hold the position of Director un to the date of the next Annual General Meeting.

Additionally, the board has also approved the appointment of Pandey as an Independent Director of the company for a term of five years subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Pandey is a senior Banker who superannuated as Dy. Managing Director from State Bank of India (SBI) in June 2022. He had a stellar career spanning 37 years with SBI with a proven track record in top leadership roles in domestic and international assignments.

ALSO READ Tata Tele Business Services Launches Smartflo UCaaS Integrated With Microsoft Teams

He has extensive knowledge, varied and rich leadership experience, covering all the facets of banking viz. Digital Banking, Corporate Credit, Stressed Asset Management, Retail Operations, Risk and Regulatory Compliance, International Banking, Agri credit & Financial inclusion and strategic steering of very large, cross-functional teams. He has also built core competencies in

Digital transformation, Risk management, Strategic thinking, operational expertise etc.

As a digital banking strategist, he led adoption of emerging, disruptive and innovative processes to enable transformation of SBI as a digital bank with focus on quicker customer acquisition with improved wallet share and improving efficiency.

Shares of Tata Metaliks

The shares of Tata Metaliks on Thursday at 1:23 pm IST were trading at Rs 847.60, up by 0.053 per cent.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:27 PM IST