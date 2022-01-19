Tata Investment Corp posts 42.8% rise in consolidated PAT to Rs. 39.7 cr for Dec quarter

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd posted a 42.86 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 39.73 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company stated that its consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs. 50.97 crore during October-December 2021 as against Rs. 27 crore in the year-ago period.

The company stated that the total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 6.01 crore as compared with Rs 5.04 crore a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:59 PM IST