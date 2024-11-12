 Tata Group To Boost AP's Growth With IT Hub, Hotels, & Solar Projects
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that Tata Group will continue to be an important stakeholder in the state's growth story. This will include setting up an IT development centre in Vizag and building up to 20 hotels, among other initiatives.

The Chief Minister made this announcement following a meeting with Tata Group Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, where they discussed key growth areas for the southern state.

GoAP and tata group can collaborate in key areas

"Tata Group continues to be an important stakeholder in the growth of Andhra Pradesh. During my meeting with N Chandrasekaran today, I also discussed some key areas of growth in AP (Andhra Pradesh), where the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) and Tata Group could collaborate," said Naidu in a post on X.

According to the CM, the development centre in Vizag could generate up to 10,000 jobs, while the hospitality wing of the conglomerate, Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), is exploring the establishment of 20 hotels across its brands: Taj, Vivanta, Gateway, SeleQtions, and Ginger Hotels, along with a large convention centre.

Tata Power evaluating solar and wind projects up to 5GW

In addition, Naidu said that Tata Power is evaluating solar and wind projects of up to 5 GW capacity with a potential investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

"We also explored potential collaboration to innovate deep tech and AI solutions for primary healthcare," he said, adding that these initiatives will play a crucial role in driving growth and development across Andhra Pradesh.

AP CM chaired 1st meeting of Taskforce for Economic Development

Later, the TDP supremo chaired the first meeting of the Taskforce on Economic Development for Swarna (Golden) Andhra Pradesh @2047, which aims to unite industry giants from diverse sectors to help shape a visionary blueprint for the state's future.

"Our mandate is to spearhead consultations, identify economic growth avenues, assess infrastructure needs, and

recommend policy reforms to drive AP's transformation," he said.

Economic development identified several key sectors

As part of this initiative, the CM said the task force has identified several key priorities across sectors such as infrastructure, entrepreneurship, skill development, MSMEs, and manufacturing.

Furthermore, the task force will chart out a comprehensive roadmap to drive substantial growth by 2030 and 2047, attract new investments, and position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in economic advancement while laying the foundation for long-term prosperity.

