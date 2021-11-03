Tata group retail firm Trent's shares zoom over 9% after Q2 earnings

Shares of Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 9 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.99 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The stock zoomed 9.25 per cent to Rs 1,133.25 on BSE. On NSE, it jumped 9.14 per cent to Rs 1,132.30.

At 2 PM, the shares settled 5.34 percent to 1,092.85 on BSE. On the NSE, it settled 5.19 percent to 1,091.25.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 78.56 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 saw over twofold jump to Rs 1,178.08 crore, compared with Rs 585.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,116.56 crore, a jump of 57.66 per cent as against Rs 708.20 crore a year ago.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:04 PM IST