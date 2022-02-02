Tata Group excited to work together to make AI the airline of choice: Ratan Tata

Tata Group is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service', Ratan Tata said in his message.

Tata Group completed the takeover of the loss-making Air India on January 27.

Earlier, the airline tweeted a 19-second video with the message of Ratan Tata.

An airline official said the message was played in some flights in the last few days.

''The Tata Group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service,'' Ratan Tata said in the message.

Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold Air India to Talace Pvt Ltd, part of Tata Group, for Rs 18,000 crore.

Under the deal, Talace has acquired Air India, Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in AISATS.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:36 PM IST