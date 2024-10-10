Tata Group Companies At D-Street: Here is How Conglomerate's Stocks Are Trading After Demise Of Ratan Tata | Canva

The shares of Tata Group companies on Thursday (October 10) is trading on a mixed note following the passing of Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons on Wednesday (October 9) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

While some companies saw a slight dips, others showed resilience, reflecting the enduring strength of the Tata brand in the stock market.

TCS Holds Steady Ahead of Q2 Results

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares opened lower at Rs 4,248.05 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) but quickly recovered, trading at Rs 4,283.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) by 12:08 PM, a modest 0.75 per cent increase.

The company has a market capitalisation standing at Rs 15.43 lakh crore, as of now.

Furthermore, the company will also announce its Q2 earnings later today.

Tata Power share performance

Shares of Tata Power also opened on a lower note at Rs 457.05 compared to the previous close of Rs 460.90.

However, the during the trading hours, the shares surged 2.00 per cent to Rs 470.20 on the NSE by noon.

The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.48 lakh crore, and it saw a turnover of Rs 18.94 crore.

Tata Steel and Tata Motors Show Mixed Trends

Tata Steel shares opened slightly lower at Rs 157.35 but soon gained momentum, trading at Rs 159.23 by 12:08 PM, up by 0.11 per cent.

The market capitalisation of the Tata Steel stood at Rs 2 lakh crore.

On the other hand, the shares of Tata Motors had a more subdued session. The stock was trading 0.71 per cent lower at Rs 932.75 on NSE by mid-morning, with its market cap standing at Rs 3.46 lakh crore.

2024: A Mixed Bag for Tata Group Stocks

The year 2024 has seen varied performances from Tata Group companies. The 16 Tata Group stocks have delivered double-digit returns year-to-date.

Trent led the pack with a 168 per cent gain, followed by other performers like TRF, Voltas, and The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which saw gains between 50 per cent to 90 per cent.

However, not all stocks fared equally well. Titan Company Ltd, Benares Hotels Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd have also reported a negative returns in 2024, declining between 5 per cent to 13 per cent.