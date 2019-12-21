Tata Global Beverages Ltd appoints Sunil D'Souza as MD & CEO

New Delhi: Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) on Friday announced appointment of Sunil Alaric D'Souza as its Managing Director and CEO.

D'Souza, who is currently the MD of consumer durable firm Whirlpool of India, will assume his new role from April 4, 2020, subsequent to the retirement of Ajoy Misra, TGBL said in a statement.

Besides, Ajit Krishna Kumar has been appointed as the company's Chief Operating Officer.

"Sunil D'Souza brings strong domain knowledge of consumer products businesses, and a successful track record of leadership. His experience and expertise will be very valuable in shaping and developing TGBL for the future," TGBL Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

D'Souza, who holds a post-graduate diploma in management from the IIM Calcutta, was leading Whirlpool India for last four years.

Prior to this, he had a 15-year stint in Pepsico, where he worked in several leadership roles.

He started his career at Brooke Bond Lipton India in 1993 and has 26 years of experience in the consumer goods industry.

Ajit Krishna Kumar is currently Senior Vice President in the Chairman's office in Tata Sons.