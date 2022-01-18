Tata Elxsi Q3 profit rises 44% at Rs 151 cr

Tata Elxsi stated that its net profit increased 43.5 per cent to Rs. 151 crore for the December quarter 2021-22.

The company's revenue from operations surged 33.2 per cent to Rs 635.4 crore in the quarter as against Rs. 477.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's constant currency revenue gained 6.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 32.7 per cent year-on-year. '

Tata Elxsi CEO and Managing Director Manoj Raghavan stated that the company is seeing significant growth in the automotive market, with large and strategic deals with both OEMs and suppliers across Electric, Autonomous, Connected and Digital.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:35 PM IST