Tata Elxsi net profit jumps by 51.4% at Rs 75.4 cr in Q3FY20

Tata Elxsi reported an increase in its net profit by 51.4% at Rs 75.4 crore in Q3 FY 2019-20 against a net profit of Rs 49.8 crore in Q2.

Revenue from operations were up by 9.75% at Rs 423.4 crore against Rs 386 crore, QoQ. EBITDA (Earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) went up by 34% at Rs 94.2 crore, and the margin was up by 400 bps at 22.2%, QoQ.

Earlier, this month, the share price of Tata Elxsi touched its 52-week high at Rs 1,041.95 on January 2 and 52-week low at Rs 593 on August 14, 2019.

Tata Elxsi's share price was quoting at Rs 892.85, up by 5.30%at 14.55hrs, on BSE.