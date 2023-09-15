Tata Elxsi And INVIDI Technologies Partner To Transform Addressable Advertising For Pay-Tv Operators |

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in product engineering and innovation-led design services, announces a global partnership with INVIDI Technologies, the world’s leading addressable solutions company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Partnership between INVIDI’s Conexus™ platform and Tata Elxsi’s

This partnership brings together INVIDI’s Conexus™ platform and Tata Elxsi’s extensive experience in the integration, development, and deployment of advanced addressable TV technology, along with professional services for Ad Operations and data-driven insights, to enable operators to deliver targeted advertising solutions and create new revenue streams.

This will allow broadcasters and operators to provide brands and advertisers with enhanced audience targeting capabilities, driving more impactful campaigns, less wasted reach, and better return on advertising investment.

“Through this partnership, we will enable broadcasters and operators – including satellite, linear and cable broadcast MVPDs drive new revenue possibilities for ad-sales, with the assurance of rapid and seamless technology integration into their workflows, cost-efficient management of ad operations, and enhanced ad inventory value,” said Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Strategy Officer Tata Elxsi.

“Through this strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi, INVIDI will achieve its mission of transforming the advertising industry through advanced technologies like addressable television, CTV monetization, and data-driven insights. Our combined expertise and dedication to innovation will unleash the full potential of addressable advertising," said Prasad Sanagavarapu, Managing Director of India & EMEA, INVIDI Technologies.

Tata Elxsi shares

The shares of Tata Elxsi at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 7,228, down by 1.13 percent.

