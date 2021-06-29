Tata Electronics joins hands with SASTRA University; to co-create course curriculum

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) on Tuesday said it has joined hands with SASTRA deemed-to-be University to foster deep domain expertise in electronics design and manufacturing in collaboration with Taiwan's Asia University and Yuan Ze University.

As part of the initiative, students admitted to the two-year M Tech degree in Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) design will complete one year of the course at SASTRA campus in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, and the second year in either Asia University or Yuan Ze University in Taiwan, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) said in a statement.

"The second-year curriculum will include practical experience in major lab facilities, a six-month industry internship in Taiwan's advanced semiconductor manufacturing industry and basic Chinese language skills," it added.

TEPL will work closely with SASTRA University to co-create the course curriculum and will provide financial support for overseas education and training of these students, it added.

TEPL Head – Human Resources Ranjan Bandyopadhyay said, "India has a critical role to play as the shift in economics of global manufacturing, especially in areas like electronic manufacturing, gathers momentum. Our collaboration with SASTRA University is an endeavour to ensure the human capital is industry-ready for this emerging opportunity."

The company is committed to expanding its work with the domestic academic ecosystem and leading universities like SASTRA to ensure that the country realises its true potential in this field, he added.

SASTRA Vice-Chancellor Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam said this two-year comprehensive course in electronics shall develop talent and deep domain expertise which is necessary for India''s growing semi-conductor industry.

Asia University Distinguished Professor, and Chairman of the Computer Science and Information Engineering Department Prof Wen-Thong Scott Chang said the collaboration with TEPL and SASTRA in electronics design and manufacturing is in an area that promises tremendous growth and will also strengthen the partnership between India and Taiwan in the future.

Expressing similar views, Yuang Ze University Chief of Global Affairs Prof Ching Pu Chen said, “This collaboration with TEPL and SASTRA has not only broadened the international outlook for Yuang Ze but has also added a globally reputed industry partner to this bilateral effort."