Tata Consumer re-appoint L. Krishnakumar as Group CFO

Tata Consumer on Wednesday re-appoints L. Krishnakumar as the whole-time Director designates as Executive Director and Group CFO for seven months, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company's board of directors made the decision on the basis of the recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

L. Krishnakumar's current term as an Executive Director & Group CFO will end on March 31, 2023, and thus, he has been re-appointed for seven months, till date of his superannuation.

L. Krishnakumar

He began his career with A. F. Ferguson and Co. in India and the Middle East as a management consultant. He later joined Larsen and Toubro Limited, where he served as General Manager, Finance, gaining extensive experience across various functions in industries such as engineering, information technology, and shipping.

In the year 2000, he joined The Indian Hotels Company Limited, a Tata Group company, as Vice President - Finance. Four years later, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President - Finance of Tata Tea Limited (now Tata Consumer Products Limited) in India in 2004. During his tenure at Tata Consumer Products, Mr. L. Krishnakumar held several leadership and strategic roles in the Company's operations in India and its international business.

In addition to his current role as Executive Director & Group CFO of the Company, he is also a Director on the Board of Infiniti Retail Limited and group companies of Tata Consumer Products (“TCP”) like NourishCo Beverages Limited, Tata Starbucks Private Limited, and several of TCP’s overseas subsidiaries. Mr. L. Krishnakumar has also been a member of finance forums of CII and Bombay Chamber. He holds qualifications in Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy, and Company Secretarial.