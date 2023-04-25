Tata Consumer Products recommends final dividend of Rs 8,45 | Wikipedia

Tata Consumer Products on Tuesday recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per equity, the company announced through an exchange filing. The final dividend is 845% of the share with a face value of Rs 1.

The dividend will be approved by the members of the Annual General Meeting that will be held on June 6, 2023. The dividend will be paid post the AGM and within 30 days of declaration.

Tata Consumer Products results

Tata Consumer Products Limited on Tuesday reported a jump in total income to Rs 2,215.24 crore and a rise in net profit to Rs 250.46 crore.

Tata Consumer Products shares

The shares of Tata Consumer Products on Tuesday closed at Rs 734.95, up by 0.33 per cent.