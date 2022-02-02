Tata Consumer Products' Q3 net profit jumps 22.2% to Rs 290 cr

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) Reported a 22.19 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 290.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, helped by volume-driven growth in the domestic market.

The company said that the revenue from operations during October-December 2021 rose 4.52 per cent to Rs 3,208.38 crore, as compared with Rs 3,069.56 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses of the Tata Group's FMCG arm stood at Rs 2,832.68 crore in the December 2021 quarter, a rise of 1.5 per cent as against Rs 2,790.72 crore a year ago.

Commenting on the result, TCPL Group Chief Financial Officer L Krishnakumar said it was a ''strong quarter'' led by volume-driven growth during the quarter in the key business of India like Tata Salt."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:22 PM IST