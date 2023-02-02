e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Consumer Products delists from stock exchanges in London and Luxembourg

Tata Consumer Products delists from stock exchanges in London and Luxembourg

It had earlier been reported that Tata Consumer Products will acquire Bisleri.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Tata Consumer Product
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, Tata Consumer Products, the brand selling tea, salt and other consumer goods, has delisted from the London and Luxembourg stock exchanges.

Read Also
Tata Consumer Products acquires 23.3% shares in Joekels Tea Packers for nearly Rs 43.65 cr
article-image

The consumer product arm of the Tata conglomerate has been expanding its portfolio, and it was earlier reported that it will acquire Bisleri.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tata Consumer Products delists from stock exchanges in London and Luxembourg

Tata Consumer Products delists from stock exchanges in London and Luxembourg

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Tata Consumer net profit at Rs 364.43 cr

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Tata Consumer net profit at Rs 364.43 cr

Raghuram Rajan, India's outspoken former RBI Governor

Raghuram Rajan, India's outspoken former RBI Governor

Citigroup reportedly joins Credit Suisse to reject Adani securities as collateral for loans

Citigroup reportedly joins Credit Suisse to reject Adani securities as collateral for loans

Layoff wave: FedEx laying off more than 10% of its management ranks

Layoff wave: FedEx laying off more than 10% of its management ranks