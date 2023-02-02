Tata Consumer Products delists from stock exchanges in London and Luxembourg

Tata Consumer Product

According to a regulatory filing, Tata Consumer Products, the brand selling tea, salt and other consumer goods, has delisted from the London and Luxembourg stock exchanges.

The consumer product arm of the Tata conglomerate has been expanding its portfolio, and it was earlier reported that it will acquire Bisleri.

