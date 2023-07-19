Tata Coffee Total Income Rises 6% At ₹708 Cr; Consolidated Profit Lower At ₹62 Cr | File

Tata Coffee Limited [TCL] announced its Standalone and Consolidated results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Q1FY24-Consolidated results:

• Consolidated Total Income for the quarter higher at Rs.708 crore compared to Rs.666 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, an increase of 6%, driven by higher realisations in Plantation Coffee and Instant Coffee businesses both in India and Vietnam.

• Tata Coffee's Vietnam operations continue to deliver strong sales with improved profitability driven by higher sales of premium products. It has a robust healthy order pipeline.

• The operating performance of EOC business was impacted during the quarter by lower bag volumes and higher input costs.

• The Group's Consolidated Profit for Q1FY24 is marginally lower at Rs.62 crore compared to Rs 65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year due to subdued performance of EOC.

Q1FY24 - Standalone results:

• Standalone Total Income higher at Rs.262 crore compared to Rs.243 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing an increase of 7% on increased revenues from Coffee Plantations.

• The operations of Tea plantations have improved as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year on higher crop and better realisations.

• Green coffee turnover and profitability improved over the previous year driven by improved prices and product mix.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Chacko P Thomas, Managing Director, Tata Coffee Limited, said "The standalone performance of the company has been very good despite inflation and recessionary trends seen in our markets. Our Coffee Plantation performance was good, aided by improved realizations. The monsoon was deficient during the quarter in our Coffee plantations. Tea plantations performance was robust in the quarter driven by higher crop production & lower cost of production. Tata Coffee's Vietnam operations continue to be robust with a healthy order pipeline and the operations are running at maximum capacity. The profitability of Eight O'clock Coffee [EOC] has been impacted during the quarter due to lower volumes and higher input costs. Overall, it has been a very satisfying performance".

