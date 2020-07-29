Tata Coffee shares jump over 12 pc on encouraging June-qtr earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Coffee Ltd zoomed over 12 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June.

The stock closed at Rs 93.35, up 12.13 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 16.27 per cent to Rs 96.80 On the NSE, the stock price surged by 12.24 per cent to settle at Rs 93.50.

In volume terms, 6.84 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore on the NSE.

Tata Coffee Ltd on Tuesday reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 35 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing Tata Coffee said the consolidated total income for the quarter rose to Rs 592 crore, compared to Rs 472 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering an increase of 26 per cent, "driven by improved performance from the value-added businesses".