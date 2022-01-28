Tata Coffee Q3 net profit rises to Rs 69.46 cr, net revenue up 18%

Tata Coffee Ltd on Friday posted a 38.42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.46 crore in the three months ended December 2021 on the back of strong revenues.

The company said that the net revenue increased on a consolidated basis by 17.51 per cent to Rs 626.07 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal.

The company's expenses remained higher at Rs 541.36 crore as against Rs 470.21 crore in the said period.

Tata Coffee Ltd Managing Director Chacko P Thomas stated that despite challenging conditions of unprecedented freight cost increases and inflationary pressures on input costs, including power and packing material, ''our overall performance has improved''.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:32 PM IST