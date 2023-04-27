Watch: Tata Chairman Chandrasekaran admits he gets 4 emails a day complaining about Air India's services

Air India has been synonymous with aviation in the country, and had been the national carrier for more than six decades, before it was bogged down by debt. The Tata conglomerate which had given Air India to the country, swung back to the rescue when the carrier wasn't finding takers and had almost been grounded.

But the steel-to-salt giant has been tackling delays caused by crew shortage, unruly passengers and other glitches in service, as it tries to turn the once-ailing airline into a leading carrier.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has admitted that the firm has a lot to fix in Air India, as the conglomerate is working on merging its popular carrier Vistara with the grand old airline.

Addressing challenges

He added that he gets at least four emails and WhatsApp messages, among several complaints about OTP, broken chairs, the interiors and more.

Speaking at an event, Chandrasekaran also mentioned messages from people seeking jobs at the airline, and those offering advise.

He also shared how some were reaching out with the improvement they have seen in terms of on-time arrival and in-flight services of Air India.

Time is of the essence

Saying that a billion people are rooting for Air India, Chandrasekaran added that the transformation is taking place at is own pace.

The new entity is being equipped with completely revamped technology, and more aircraft are also being leased to boost operations.

Making the statements as Air India awaits 840 new aircraft and hires more pilots and cabin crew, Chandrasekaran said that they need more time for a complete revival.