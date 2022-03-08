Tata AIA Life launches campaign to celebrate spirit of today’s women

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited launched its new campaign 'Trek’, today celebrate the spirit of today’s women on International Women’s Day.

The campaign portrays how women are role models of support for their loved ones in life's journey. It connects the endeavor of Tata AIA as a trusted partner that strives to help all consumers importantly women, to realize their aspirations and dreams that they may have held for long.

Venky Iyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, "Our lives are evolving and changing in many ways. However, the purity and depth of a mother’s love and her concern remain unchanged. Today’s women juggle many responsibilities, professional and personal to ensure the best for their loved ones. Amid playing these multiple roles, they sometimes tend to miss out on realizing their own aspirations. At Tata AIA, our mission is to provide the best and simplest life, savings, health, and retirement solutions for today’s discerning women. We aim to partner with them and empower them to live life on their terms, without worrying about their financial future or of their loved ones.”

Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, added: "We wanted to bring out the challenges that women face in fulfilling their responsibilities and the sacrifices they make in the process. As a brand, we wanted to acknowledge this unique aspect of women and to assure them that we are there to support them in this journey.”

The digital focused campaign was created by the creative partner, Forest Films and is backed by research-based insights collated by the brand’s marketing team through different studies. Women form a key consumer segment for the Company and the film is in line with the insurer’s endeavors to educate consumers on the need and relevance for life insurance solutions.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:26 PM IST