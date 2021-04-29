TATA acquires BigBasket, stress in textile sector, and SEBI’s new punch: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 29, 2021

BigBasket Goes to TATA

The Tata Group has completed the acquisition of BigBasket, one of India's leading online grocery platforms. The Indian Competition Commission approved the deal. With this, Tata Digital will be able to get up to 64.3% stake in the company.

The size of the deal is estimated at over $1.2 billion, giving an exit to two major investors - Alibaba and Abraaj group.

The grocery segment has got a big push under the impact of COVID-19. And it is the next big focus area for e-commerce giants. It clocked a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $3.3 billion in 2020 as compared to $1.9 billion in 2019.

In recent years, JioMart has entered the e-grocery segment. Flipkart and Amazon are also trying to establish in this segment. Now, with Tata’s entry, the competition will intensify by manifolds in this space.