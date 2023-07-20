 Tanla Platforms Revenue Grew By 14% Year-Over-Year To ₹9,111 Million In Q1FY24
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTanla Platforms Revenue Grew By 14% Year-Over-Year To ₹9,111 Million In Q1FY24

Tanla Platforms Revenue Grew By 14% Year-Over-Year To ₹9,111 Million In Q1FY24

The shares of Tanla Platforms Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,119.95, up by 0.43 percent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Tanla Platforms Revenue Grew By 14% Year-Over-Year To ₹9,111 Million In Q1FY24 |

Tanla Platforms Limited, India’s largest CPaaS provider, on Thursday announced its financial results for the first quarter of Q1 FY24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Key Metrics: First Quarter (April– June 2023)

Revenue increased by 14% year-over-year to ₹9,111 million

Gross profit at ₹2,413 million. Gross margin at 26.5%

EBITDA at ₹1,822 million. EBITDA margin at 20.0%

Profit after tax increased by 35% year-over-year to ₹1,354 million. Profit after tax margin at 14.9%

Earnings per share increased by 36% year-over-year to ₹ 10.07

Cash & Cash Equivalents at ₹8,039 million and free cash flow of ₹869 million

“We have delivered strong growth across both Digital Platforms and Enterprise Communications business. Our strategic bets are giving us tremendous scale and reach to enterprises, while continuing to have an incredible innovation engine,” said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited.

Tanla Platforms Limited shares

The shares of Tanla Platforms Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,119.95, up by 0.43 percent.

Read Also
Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: RIIL Net Profit Rises To ₹2.81 Cr; IndiaMART Net Profit Jumps To ₹ 83.1...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiaMART Net Profit Rises To ₹83 Cr In Q1FY24

IndiaMART Net Profit Rises To ₹83 Cr In Q1FY24

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Allots 3,200 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Allots 3,200 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Tanla Platforms Revenue Grew By 14% Year-Over-Year To ₹9,111 Million In Q1FY24

Tanla Platforms Revenue Grew By 14% Year-Over-Year To ₹9,111 Million In Q1FY24

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: RIIL Net Profit Rises To ₹2.81 Cr; IndiaMART Net Profit Jumps To ₹ 83.1...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: RIIL Net Profit Rises To ₹2.81 Cr; IndiaMART Net Profit Jumps To ₹ 83.1...

Seacoast Shipping Reports Impressive 65% Q1 PAT Growth Launches Rights Issue

Seacoast Shipping Reports Impressive 65% Q1 PAT Growth Launches Rights Issue