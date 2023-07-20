Tanla Platforms Revenue Grew By 14% Year-Over-Year To ₹9,111 Million In Q1FY24 |

Tanla Platforms Limited, India’s largest CPaaS provider, on Thursday announced its financial results for the first quarter of Q1 FY24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Key Metrics: First Quarter (April– June 2023)

Revenue increased by 14% year-over-year to ₹9,111 million

Gross profit at ₹2,413 million. Gross margin at 26.5%

EBITDA at ₹1,822 million. EBITDA margin at 20.0%

Profit after tax increased by 35% year-over-year to ₹1,354 million. Profit after tax margin at 14.9%

Earnings per share increased by 36% year-over-year to ₹ 10.07

Cash & Cash Equivalents at ₹8,039 million and free cash flow of ₹869 million

“We have delivered strong growth across both Digital Platforms and Enterprise Communications business. Our strategic bets are giving us tremendous scale and reach to enterprises, while continuing to have an incredible innovation engine,” said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited.

Tanla Platforms Limited shares

The shares of Tanla Platforms Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹1,119.95, up by 0.43 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)