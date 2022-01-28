Tangible profits make biz successful, sustainable, says Birla amid high valuation of cos

Stressing that successful businesses are the ones which deliver tangible profits, Kumar Mangalam Birla stated “trusty old concepts” like gross margins and cash flows will matter eventually even while valuations jump.

The Chairman of Aditya Birla Group added that ultimately unit economics will have to matter.

This move come against the backdrop of high valuations being enjoyed by businesses amid a liquidity glut.

Fund raising by companies at high valuations had led many to point out the lack of profits while those supporting the valuations are of the view that that it is the future potential which these businesses possess that should make someone overlook the conventional way of looking at a business.

Birla stated that in the long run, sustainable and successful businesses are those that generate tangible profits, prosperity, livelihoods quarter after quarter.

In his New Year message to employees, Birla acknowledged a shift in business where enterprises have come to creating a need for consumers which never existed rather than delivering goods and services helping one meet a need, and cited the example of a 10-minute delivery app to support his observation.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:05 PM IST