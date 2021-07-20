Tamil Nadu receives Rs 28,508 cr investment commitments from 49 cos; General Electric to set up Centre of Excellence

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday received investment commitments to the tune of Rs 28,508 crore from 49 companies across various segments that will create 83,482 jobs in the state.

The event, organised by the industries department and 'Guidance Tamil Nadu,' also saw Chief Minister M K Stalin laying the foundation stone for nine projects, entailing investments of Rs 4,250 crore that will generate 21,630 jobs.

An official release said 35 Memorandums of Understanding were signed in the presence of the chief minister, with a cumulative investment of Rs 17,141 crore, which would create 55,054 jobs.

Stalin also inaugurated five new projects with an investment commitment of Rs 7,117 crore and employment generation to 6,798 people.

"The total investment committed in the 49 projects is Rs 28,508 crore and employment opportunities to 83,482 people", the release said.