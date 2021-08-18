Taliban stop exports, imports from India: FIEO

Advertisement

The Taliban have stopped all imports and exports with India after entering Kabul and taking over the country on Sunday. Dr Ajay Sahai, director general of Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO), said that the Taliban had stopped the movement of cargo through the transit routes of Pakistan, thereby stopping imports from the country. “We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped,” Sahai said

India has long-standing relations with Afghanistan, especially in trade. India has a large investment in Afghanistan as well. “In fact, we are one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and our exports to Afghanistan are worth around $835 million for 2021. We imported goods worth around $ 510 million. But besides the trade, we have a sizeable investment in Afghanistan. We have invested around $3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan, some of which are currently going on,” Sahai said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:26 PM IST