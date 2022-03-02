Takeda Pharmaceutical appoints Serina Fischer as head of India operations

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company on Wednesday said it has appointed Serina Fischer as General Manager for India operations.

The appointment is effective from March 1, 2022.

In her new role, Serina will lead the company's business in India, ensuring patient access to the company's highly innovative medicines, the drug firm said in a statement.

Fischer has over 17 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with expertise in strategy, sales, marketing, and operations.

She joined Takeda in 2017 and has held various leadership roles in its US affiliate.

''We aim to create a diverse and inclusive organization to develop, nurture, and accelerate talent by providing exceptional career opportunities to employees worldwide.

''Serina's appointment as General Manager for India is a part of this process, and I am confident that her unique experience will strengthen our valuable contributions to patients and further enhance our business in India,'' Takeda Area Head of ICMEA (India, CIS Countries, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) Mahender Nayak stated.

Takeda India is part of Japan headquartered Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and focuses on hematology, genetic diseases, immunology, and gastrointestinal portfolios.

''With the second-largest population in the world and significant disease burdens in Takeda's chosen therapy areas, India is a vital market from a geographical standpoint for the company. We remain committed to serving patients in India and providing them enhanced access to our highly innovative medicines locally,'' Fischer noted.

